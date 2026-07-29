Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,972 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 204,712 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $108,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory.

NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. NEE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Power Demand Growth

Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. NextEra Energy Is Becoming the Utility Sector's Biggest AI Power Bet

Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook.

BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Investors Heavily Search NextEra Energy

Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Negative Sentiment: As a capital-intensive utility, NextEra remains exposed to interest-rate movements, financing costs and execution risks associated with expanding generation and transmission capacity. Its premium valuation could also limit gains if AI-related growth expectations are not realized.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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