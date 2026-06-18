Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $104.43 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 6,253,188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,796 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 562,787 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.51% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $104,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,229,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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