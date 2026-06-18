Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $5.98 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 759 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.04 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,015.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.37. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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