Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,060 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 467,384 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Netflix Tax Will Soon Be Scrapped, Canada Hints in Court Filing

Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Netflix Is Betting Billions That AI Will Strengthen Its Business

Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Call Traders Aren't Giving Up on Netflix Stock

Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Bernard Arnault Regrets Selling His Early Netflix Stake

Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth.

The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Altimetry argues Netflix may still not be cheap because its valuation assumes sustained high profitability and continued growth despite intensifying competition from Disney, Paramount Skydance, YouTube, short-form video and AI-generated content. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum

Netflix Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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