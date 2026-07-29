Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,618 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,098,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $9,300,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COST opened at $966.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $960.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,059.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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