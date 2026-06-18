Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,903 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 3.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $203,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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