Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 11,499 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,480,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,224,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,954,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 405,652 shares in the company, valued at $97,356,480. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,400. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here