Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 11,737 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $940.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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