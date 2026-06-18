Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $9,106,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,966,114. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.2%

QBTS opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Mizuho reportedly raising its price target after D-Wave’s analyst day and roadmap updates, reinforcing optimism around the company’s long-term quantum strategy. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Mizuho reportedly raising its price target after D-Wave’s analyst day and roadmap updates, reinforcing optimism around the company’s long-term quantum strategy. Positive Sentiment: Earlier in the week, commentary highlighted D-Wave’s gate-model roadmap and commercialization efforts, which helped fuel bullish sentiment around the stock’s growth potential. Article Title

Earlier in the week, commentary highlighted D-Wave’s gate-model roadmap and commercialization efforts, which helped fuel bullish sentiment around the stock’s growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors continue to frame QBTS as a leader in pure-play quantum computing, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already elevated. Article Title

Some investors continue to frame QBTS as a leader in pure-play quantum computing, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still debating whether D-Wave can defend its position against larger and faster-growing rivals, keeping the focus on competitive execution rather than near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts are still debating whether D-Wave can defend its position against larger and faster-growing rivals, keeping the focus on competitive execution rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The broader quantum sector reversed part of its earlier surge, with D-Wave pulled lower as traders took profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

The broader quantum sector reversed part of its earlier surge, with D-Wave pulled lower as traders took profits after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: New SEC filings showed CFO John M. Markovich and Director Rohit Ghai sold shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were reportedly tied to tax withholding and a 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here