Alua Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 440,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,393,000. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alua Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 201,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $5,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,421,067 shares of the company's stock worth $390,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,522 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.4%

FND stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here