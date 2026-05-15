AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $939.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $996.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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