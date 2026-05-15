AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 14,779 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,035 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,779 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for UPS in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business. Positive Sentiment: A separate bullish article highlighted UPS as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Article: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

A separate bullish article highlighted as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Jim Cramer on United Parcel

Jim Cramer commented on in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Article: United Parcel Board Member Resigns Following Fed Appointment

United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered UPS earnings estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth could slow over the next few years.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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