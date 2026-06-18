Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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