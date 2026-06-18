Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Alight Capital Management LP's 3rd Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.9% of Alight Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $38,925,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,215,660 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $511,419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 14B Captial Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,007,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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