Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,539 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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