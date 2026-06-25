Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Lincoln Capital Corp's 10th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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