Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Teacher Retirement System of Texas' 5th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877,676 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 277,616 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $270.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon is rolling out Alexa for Shopping, combining its Rufus capabilities with Alexa+ to create a more personalized AI shopping assistant. Investors may view this as a meaningful step in Amazon’s agentic commerce strategy. Amazon ditches Rufus chatbot, launches Alexa shopping agent in AI strategy pivot
- Positive Sentiment: The company expanded Amazon Now, offering 30-minute delivery in dozens of U.S. cities. That strengthens Amazon’s convenience edge and could help drive more frequent purchases. Amazon accelerates delivery race with 30-minute dropoffs in dozens of U.S. cities
- Positive Sentiment: Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon, is bringing its smaller-format Daily Shop concept to three new U.S. markets, reinforcing Amazon’s broader grocery and physical retail strategy. Whole Foods Market to Bring its Daily Shop Concept to Three New U.S. Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views on AMZN, including TD Cowen and Phillip Securities, which can help reinforce confidence but is not a new operating catalyst. Amazon.com was upgraded by Phillip Securities to buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also drew attention for adding AWS-related partnerships and for being mentioned in AI infrastructure spending and Cerebras coverage, which mostly underscores its role as a major AI investor and customer rather than an immediate stock-moving event.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is cutting more jobs and pushing harder on automation may raise concern about internal disruption and ongoing restructuring. Amazon cuts more jobs months after mass layoffs
- Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren renewed scrutiny of AI data-center power consumption, naming Amazon among the companies under pressure over electricity costs, which could add regulatory and political overhang. Elizabeth Warren Targets Amazon, Google, Microsoft And Meta
- Negative Sentiment: Some recent hedge fund and portfolio-tracking stories noted trimming of Amazon positions, which may be read as a modest sentiment headwind, though not necessarily a fundamental concern. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Chris Rokos Trims Exposure
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
About Amazon.com
(Free Report
)
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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