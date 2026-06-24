Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Reduced by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,637 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 135,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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