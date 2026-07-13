Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,595 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Platform Technology Partners' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platform Technology Partners' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,028 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 347,463 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Capital Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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