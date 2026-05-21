Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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