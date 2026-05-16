Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708,304 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 82,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Arizona State Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $625,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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