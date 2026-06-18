Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,724,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 127,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 367,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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