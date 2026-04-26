Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,639 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of City Holding Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. City Holding Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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