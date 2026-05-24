Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830,543 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 197,261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,807,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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