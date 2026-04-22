Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,623 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.35 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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