Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,660 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.7% of Altimeter Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $255.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here