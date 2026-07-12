Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,906 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. 31,617,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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