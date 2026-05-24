Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,037 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.9% of Nkcfo LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nkcfo LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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