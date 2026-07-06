Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Raised by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,421 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $242.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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