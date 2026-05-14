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Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Raised by WP Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • WP Advisors LLC more than doubled its Amazon stake in the fourth quarter, increasing holdings by 121.6% to 65,241 shares worth about $15.1 million.
  • Amazon’s latest earnings topped expectations, with EPS of $2.78 versus $1.63 expected and revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on AMZN, with 57 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $312.52, even as some insiders and hedge funds have recently sold or trimmed positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,241 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of WP Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $270.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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