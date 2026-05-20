Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,223,000 after purchasing an additional 311,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,213,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $100,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ambarella by 379.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 650,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $116,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 167,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,092,325.74. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 8,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $437,613.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 838,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,399,692.54. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report).

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