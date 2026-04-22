Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,137,128 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Ambev were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ambev from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $2.65 price target on Ambev and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambev news, insider De Lacerda Eduardo Cavalcanti sold 152,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $434,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,519. This represents a 40.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambev Profile

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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