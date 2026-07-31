Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 429.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,800 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Amdocs worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Cfra lowered shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.67.

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Amdocs Stock Down 2.6%

DOX opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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