Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,027 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,591 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.61% of Amdocs worth $53,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amdocs by 20.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amdocs by 46.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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