Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377,156 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 553,164 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.94% of Ameren worth $591,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 6,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $93,071,000 after purchasing an additional 916,865 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $66,631,000. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $66,546,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 655,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,559,565,000 after buying an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.57 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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