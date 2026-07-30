Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,934 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Ameren worth $63,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ameren by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $126.00 target price on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $109.97 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.57 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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