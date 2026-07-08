American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,025 shares of the airline's stock after selling 84,555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the airline's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 29,099 shares of the airline's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,016,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,442,594. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 3.1%

AAL stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Key Stories Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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