American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328,379 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 819,340 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems accounts for about 2.7% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 2.03% of Varonis Systems worth $49,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,843 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 406.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,943 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 848.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 344,064 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,549,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 966,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.0%

VRNS stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $63.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Varonis Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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