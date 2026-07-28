American Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,752 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 320,367 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Qualys worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Qualys by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.53.

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Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $138,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,215 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,479.60. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock worth $9,239,073. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

See Also

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