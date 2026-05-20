American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 156.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,646 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.9%

American Express stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.59. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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