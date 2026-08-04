American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,242 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Up 2.4%

AXP stock opened at $344.39 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $290.63 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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