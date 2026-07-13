American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. Ghe LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $350.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $325.61 and its 200-day moving average is $331.86. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $368.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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