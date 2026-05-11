American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,984 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.9% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in American Express were worth $83,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $315.79 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.05. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $281.46 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here