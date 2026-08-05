American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Express by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $373,998,000 after buying an additional 961,698 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after acquiring an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $347.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $336.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.39. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $290.63 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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