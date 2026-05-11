American Express Company $AXP Stake Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in American Express were worth $51,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $315.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.05. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $281.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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