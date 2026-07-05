American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,487 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in American International Group were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.94.

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About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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