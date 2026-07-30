American Tower Corporation $AMT Position Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 317.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,830,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,056,000 after acquiring an additional 663,976 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $179.89 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 31.08%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again, targets approximately 15 percent data center revenue growth

American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. American Tower raises outlook as CoreSite leasing reaches record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Scotiabank adjusts price target on American Tower

Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face operational and financing headwinds, including DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs. Although the outlook was raised, some coverage noted that the initial full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations, which could limit near-term enthusiasm if tower growth or CoreSite leasing slows. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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