American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 359.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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