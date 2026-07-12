American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in American Tower were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,616,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,361,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,219,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.2%

AMT traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,682. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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