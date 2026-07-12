American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in American Tower were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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